Brands to pay top dollar to advertise on Netflix

Brands to pay top dollar to advertise on NetflixThe Wall Street Journal 09/01/2022
Netflix plans to make brands pay premium prices for access to its members’ streaming video content on its planned ad-supported platform, according to media buyers. The site plans to charge $65 per thousand viewers, a significant premium to other ad-supported video services. Netflix plans to sell 15- and 30-second spots that will appear before and during some programs
