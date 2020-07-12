Brides-to-be are still buying wedding gowns

Retail News

CNBC

Jim Marcum, CEO of David’s Bridal, said his chain’s decision two years ago to focus on its digital operations has been a benefit in dealing with the realities of doing business in the era of the novel coronavirus pandemic. He also said that sales of wedding dresses has remained strong despite the cancellations and postponements of large wedding receptions. David’s CEO believes that many events will be pushed into next year, which should further buoy the chain’s performance.