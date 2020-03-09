Burger King unveils new prototype restaurants

Retail News

CNN

Burger King unveiled two new restaurant prototypes yesterday with triple drive-thrus, meal pickup lockers, takeout counters and more. Sales through the fast-food chain’s drive-thrus represented 85 percent of its sales in the U.S. in the second quarter, up from 67 percent the year before. Josh Kobza, COO for Restaurant Brands, the parent company of Burger King, said the coronavirus pandemic is forcing the business to innovate more quickly. “We’re seeing more and more guests wanting to dine off-premise, wanting to use drive-thrus, wanting to do takeaway,” Mr. Kobza said.