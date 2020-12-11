Retail News

Businesses consider responses to higher federal minimum wage

The Wall Street Journal 11/12/2020

President-elect Joe Biden has proposed increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026, up from the current $7.25. Employers of low-wage workers are looking to passing along higher prices to customers, cutting employee hours and automating more tasks as potential responses to rising payroll costs.

