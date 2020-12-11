Businesses consider responses to higher federal minimum wage

Retail News
Businesses consider responses to higher federal minimum wageThe Wall Street Journal 11/12/2020
President-elect Joe Biden has proposed increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026, up from the current $7.25. Employers of low-wage workers are looking to passing along higher prices to customers, cutting employee hours and automating more tasks as potential responses to rising payroll costs.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!