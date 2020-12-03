Businesses cut back as impact of coronavirus comes into focus

Retail News

The Washington Post

Travel industry businesses, ports, a bakery and a chain restaurant are among those laying off workers as the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) begins to ripple through the U.S. economy. “We will definitely see an effect on jobs from the coronavirus, and it could be pretty large in leisure and hospitality,” said Julia Pollak, labor economist at ZipRecruiter. “The first thing we’ll see is a reduction in hours. We hear many reports of employers canceling staff everywhere except in health care.”