Calls being made for warehouses to become more energy efficient

Calls being made for warehouses to become more energy efficientThe New York Times 04/12/2022
The need for more warehouse and distribution center space has grown with increased demand for items purchases online. Investors and other stakeholders are now calling for the buildings to be more energy efficient. New net-zero warehouses have begun to operate in Europe and appear likely headed to the U.S. next.
