Canadian performance clothing to open first U.S. store in Denver

Retail News
Canadian performance clothing to open first U.S. store in DenverThe Denver Post 09/29/2020
DUER, a performance clothing company based in Vancouver, B.C., has signed a lease to open its first U.S. store in Denver on Oct. 9. “We’ve had this in our sights for a long time, a U.S. launch. I’m just thrilled to finally be able to do it. It’s sort of ‘Pandemic be damned, we’re going to do it,’ ” said DUER founder and CEO Gary Lenett. The company currently operates three stores and an e-commerce site under its own banner in Canada. It also sells its clothing in about 700 independent retailers in North America and Northern Europe.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!