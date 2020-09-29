Canadian performance clothing to open first U.S. store in Denver

Retail News

The Denver Post

DUER, a performance clothing company based in Vancouver, B.C., has signed a lease to open its first U.S. store in Denver on Oct. 9. “We’ve had this in our sights for a long time, a U.S. launch. I’m just thrilled to finally be able to do it. It’s sort of ‘Pandemic be damned, we’re going to do it,’ ” said DUER founder and CEO Gary Lenett. The company currently operates three stores and an e-commerce site under its own banner in Canada. It also sells its clothing in about 700 independent retailers in North America and Northern Europe.