Cancelled flights lead to returns on duty free items

Cancelled flights lead to returns on duty free itemsThe Wall Street Journal 08/04/2022
Customers buying duty-free items before traveling abroad to their homes often have to return their purchases when flights are canceled and they are forced to remain in the country where they bought the items. It seems to be less of an issue in the U.S. where purchases are only brought to customers at their gates once flight departures are confirmed.
