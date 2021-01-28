Cannabis company CEO expects U.S. to legalize pot within two years

Retail News
Cannabis company CEO expects U.S. to legalize pot within two yearsCNBC 01/28/2021
Brendan Kennedy, CEO of the Canadian cannabis company Tilray, is optimistic that the U.S. will take federal action to legalize marijuana sales. “I expect that pressure from the North and the South will ultimately lead the U.S. to implement a federal program here at some point in the next 18 to 24 months,” he said.
