Cannabis sales fall below pandemic highs

Cannabis sales fall below pandemic highsCNBC 12/09/2022
Sales of marijuana in medical dispensaries and retail stores have fallen year-over-year after posting big gains during the pandemic, according to Headset. “What we saw in 2020 was a massive spike in sales tied to the pandemic as people stayed home, had government stimulus money and not a lot to do,” said Chris Wash, CEO of Marijuana Business Daily.
