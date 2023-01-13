Retail News

Carbon dioxide removal startup lists Microsoft and Shopify as customers

The Wall Street Journal 01/13/2023

Climeworks AG has developed technology that pulls carbon dioxide out of the air and stores it in the ground in a similar fashion to trees. The company said it has figured out how to scale its technology in a meaningful way. “We hope we are growing from a teenager to a grown-up in this industry,” said Christoph Gebald, co-CEO of Climeworks. The company claims Microsoft, Shopify and Stripe Inc. as customers.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!