Carbon dioxide removal startup lists Microsoft and Shopify as customers

Climeworks AG has developed technology that pulls carbon dioxide out of the air and stores it in the ground in a similar fashion to trees. The company said it has figured out how to scale its technology in a meaningful way. “We hope we are growing from a teenager to a grown-up in this industry,” said Christoph Gebald, co-CEO of Climeworks. The company claims Microsoft, Shopify and Stripe Inc. as customers.