Cardenas Markets expands through Rio Ranch Markets acquisition

Cardenas Markets, based in Ontario, CA, has reached a deal to acquire six Rio Ranch Markets. “Cardenas Markets is stronger than ever, and this acquisition further solidifies the company’s position as one of the leading Hispanic supermarket chains in the country,” said Doug Sanders, chairman and CEO of Cardenas Markets. “As we look ahead, we will continue to identify strategic opportunities to grow our business, while providing a fresh and authentic shopping trip for our customers.”