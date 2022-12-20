Carhartt decides to hire locally, thanks to Michigan grant

Retail News
Carhartt decides to hire locally, thanks to Michigan grantDetroit Free Press 12/20/2022
Carhartt, the trendy worker-apparel retailer based in Detroit, is taking advantage of a nearly $1 million performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program to help fund the hiring of 125 workers at its Dearborn, Michigan facility. The company is planning a $4.65 million capital investment improvement to the campus, as well. Carhartt management had been considering instead hiring workers in Mexico or at its facilities in Kentucky.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!