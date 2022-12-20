Carhartt decides to hire locally, thanks to Michigan grant

Retail News

Detroit Free Press

Carhartt, the trendy worker-apparel retailer based in Detroit, is taking advantage of a nearly $1 million performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program to help fund the hiring of 125 workers at its Dearborn, Michigan facility. The company is planning a $4.65 million capital investment improvement to the campus, as well. Carhartt management had been considering instead hiring workers in Mexico or at its facilities in Kentucky.