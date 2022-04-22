Carl Icon condemns McDonald’s for ‘animal welfare violations’

Retail News

CNN Business

Investor Carl Icon says he currently holds only 200 shares of McDonald’s stock, but that hasn’t stopped him from advocating on behalf of the pigs the chain uses in its product production. “McDonald’s’ Board of Directors … is failing shareholders and stakeholders by presiding over animal welfare violations, supply chain lapses and what I perceive to be a hollow environmental, social and governance (‘ESG’) agenda,” he wrote. McDonald’s responded to Mr. Icon’s complaints about the practice of using gestation crates. “While the company looks forward to promoting further collaboration across the industry on this issue, the current pork supply in the US would make this type of commitment impossible,” McDonald’s said.