Census Bureau stats show the changing face of America

Census Bureau stats show the changing face of AmericaFast Company 06/26/2020
The U.S. Census Bureau’s most recently released figures for 2019 show that non-Hispanic white people make up 60 percent of the population, a record low for the country, and are expected to be a minority of Americans within 25 years. Among those 16 or younger, nonwhites and Hispanics represent the majority for the first time ever.
