CEOs see a recession on the way

Sixty-eight percent of CEOs surveyed by The Conference Board expect that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to reign in inflation will lead to a recession. Only 11 percent of those surveyed expect that the recession will be long running. Dana Peterson, The Conference Board’s chief economist, warned against self-fulfilling prophecies. “You can always talk yourself into a recession,” he said. “If businesses start shedding jobs in anticipation of a recession, that is going to spook consumers — and that can get us into a recession.”