CFO says Target will continue to invest in its business

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Target has spent roughly $9 billion over the last three years as it has remodeled stores and made other investments in its business. The retailer’s new chief financial officer, Michael Fiddelke, said Target plans to continue investing in technology, its supply chain and stores. “That’s the thing that we think has driven our success and so we’ll continue to keep an eye out for what are there right places we can continue to invest,” he said. “We want to play offense.”