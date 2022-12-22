Chain stores have yet to recover in NYC from the ravages of the pandemic

Retail News

Commercial Observer

The new “State of the Chains” report from the Center for an Urban Future shows a slight uptick in store numbers for chains such as Dunkin’ and Starbucks, now with 620 and 316 locations in the five boroughs of New York City, but store counts for each have yet to return to 2019 highs, when Dunkin’ had 636 locations and Starbucks 351. Subway, CVS and T-Mobile all reported declines in store counts in 2022. Some that gained locations were Chipotle (+10), Wingstop (+9), Taco Bell (+7) and Just Salad (+7). Duane Read closed 22 locations this year, the biggest decline in store count in the city.