Chewy founder and activist investor Ryan Cohen takes a stake in Nordstrom

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Ryan Cohen, who founded Chewy and is the current chairman of GameStop, has taken “a sizable stake” in Nordstrom. Mr. Cohen is said to be seeking to replace former Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton on the board. Mr. Tritton, who worked at Nordstrom from 2009 to 2016, is not impartial in deciding compensation packages for those who formerly employed him, according to Mr. Cohen. A Nordstrom spokesperson said, “We will continue to take actions that we believe are in the best interests of the company and our shareholders.”