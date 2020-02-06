Chicago retailer vows to rebuild after store torched in riot

Retail News

Central Camera, which was founded in 1899 and has been open for business at its current location on S. Wabash Ave. in Chicago since 1929, suffered fire damage along with many other local businesses on Saturday night. The store’s third-generation owner, Don Flesch, promised to rebuild and make the new store “just as good or better” than the old one. “I’m angered about what started it, which was what, Minnesota, that poor guy, getting hurt, and dying, and everybody around the country literally deciding how do we show our anger and how do we protest,” said Mr. Flesch. As to what happened to his store, he said, “It’s what’s going on, it’s reality, so you deal with it. It’s that simple.”