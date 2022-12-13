Chinese adjust as government eases zero-COVID rules

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

COVID-19 cases are spiking in cities across China as the country begins easing its zero-COVID policies. This has made it necessary for many Chinese to self-isolate at home, which has led to a spike in the sales of medications and other products. “I’ve never seen fewer people on the streets and more people wearing masks outside in the past three years,” said Ms. Qian Yingqin, a resident of Beijing. “It’s simply impossible to fend off the virus anymore.”