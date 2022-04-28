Chipotle beats Wall Street’s expectations

Retail News

CNBC

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s first quarter revenues and earnings topped Wall Street’s expectations. Same-store sales were up nine percent, compared to analysts’ consensus of a 7.9 percent gain. Earnings per share, $5.70, were six cents better than estimates. “Although our restaurant margins remain bumpy due to inflation, we have the ability to be patient while costs are volatile, and the growth in pricing power to recover our margins over time,” said CEO Brian Niccol.