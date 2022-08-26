Chipotle in Michigan is the first to vote for a union

Retail News

NPR

A Chipotle Mexican Grill in Lansing, MI, is the first restaurant within the chain to vote to unionize. “We set out to show that our generation can make substantial change in this world and improve our working conditions by taking action collectively,” said Samantha Smith, 18, a crew member at the restaurant. Chipotle expressed disappointment in the result. “Our employees are our greatest asset, and we are committed to listening to their needs and continuing to improve upon their workplace experience,” Chipotle’s chief corporate affairs officer Laurie Schalow said. “We continue to believe that working directly together is best for our employees.”