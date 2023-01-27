Retail News
Chipotle is staffing up ahead of ‘burrito season’The New York Times 01/27/2023
Chipotle Mexican Grill yesterday said it plans to add 15,000 workers ahead of its busiest part of the year running from March through May. “We will continue bringing in new crew to support Chipotle’s aggressive growth plans,” said Scott Boatwright, Chipotle’s chief restaurant officer. Chipotle currently operates more than 3,000 restaurants in North America.
Discussions
