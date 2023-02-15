Chipotle opens new brand, Farmesa Fresh Eatery, in ghost kitchen

Retail News

CNBC

Chipotle Mexican Grill is launching a new brand called Farmesa Fresh Eatery in a Santa Monica ghost kitchen. Farmesa is Chipotle’s first spinoff attempt during CEO Brian Niccol’s tenure and will have a soft opening in late February. The brand’s bowls will feature a protein, green or grain, two sides, one of five sauces and a topping option. Prices will range from $11.95 to $16.95.