Chipotle says more price increases on the way

Retail News

CNBC

Chipotle said it would raise prices again in August after reporting disappointing sales in the second quarter. Earnings per share were $9.30, better than the $9.04 expected by Wall Street. “The low-income consumer definitely has pulled back their purchase frequency,” CEO Brian Niccol said. “Fortunately for Chipotle, you know, the majority of our customers are a higher household income consumer.”