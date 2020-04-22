Chipotle to pay $25M fine for food safety violations

Retail News
Chipotle to pay $25M fine for food safety violationsCNN 04/21/2020
Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to a record $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges related to food safety violations that sickened more than 1,100 people across the U.S. between 2015 and 2018, according to the Justice Department. The restaurant chain has also agreed to put a comprehensive food safety compliance program in place as part of the settlement.
