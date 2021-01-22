Chobani paying workers for time off to get coronavirus vaccine

Retail News

Fast Company

Add Chobani to the list of companies that are paying workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The yogurt brand said it will pay workers in its plant, storage and delivery operations up to six hours to get themselves vaccinated. “It’s simple, fair and the right thing to do,” wrote Chobani president Peter McGuinness on LinkedIn. “Our plant employees have been on the frontlines of putting food on America’s kitchen table 24/7 during this pandemic. They’re the heart of our company and we’ll do whatever we can to protect them.”