Christmas purchasing may provide window into 2023’s prospects

Retail News

The New York Times

Retailers are cutting prices to reduce inventory glut but they are also keeping a close eye on buying behavior throughout the holiday season since it may serve as a window into what they can expect in 2023. “We’re going to spend a lot of time right now focused on executing our plan, getting through the holiday season and then assessing the consumer and the overall retail landscape as we look to 2023,” Brian Cornell, Target CEO, said on the retailer’s earnings call this month.