Chuck E. Cheese parent company files for Chapter 11

Retail News
Chuck E. Cheese parent company files for Chapter 11CBS News 06/25/2020
CEC Entertainment, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza, has cited the “financial strain” of having to close restaurants in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak as the reason it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company has reopened 266 of its 555 company-owned locations since states began lifting stay-at-home restrictions.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!