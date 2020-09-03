Consumer brands want Department of Justice to stop price gouging

Retail News

CNBC

The Consumer Brands Association has written to Attorney General William Barr asking him to take action against sellers who are overcharging for products in high demand as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. “If price gouging continues over the coming months, more and more Americans will become unwilling and/or unable to pay excessive prices for these products,” writes Bryan Zumwalt, executive vice president of the association. “This will decrease the likelihood that individuals will take recommended and necessary preventative actions.”