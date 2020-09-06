Consumers hunt for deals as food prices rise

Retail News
Consumers hunt for deals as food prices riseThe Wall Street Journal 06/08/2020
Food prices are rising more quickly than they have in decades, leading many Americans to look for value packs and other offers that provide them with some savings. “These are historical price changes we have never seen in a short window,” said Jagtar Nijjar, director of Gordon Food Service, one of the biggest food-service distributors in the U.S.
Discussions
