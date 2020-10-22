Consumers planning to cut holiday spending by seven percent

Retail News

A survey of 4,000 American consumers by Deloitte found that they are planning to spend about seven percent less this holiday season than they did last year. Nearly one in three of those surveyed said they are in a weaker financial position now than they were in 2019. The problem is so concerning that 40 percent of lower-income Americans and 27 percent of those in the middle are unsure whether they will be able to make housing, auto and credit card payments.