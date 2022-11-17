Consumers will still spend as long as there is a sale on

Retail News

The New York Times

Marked-down merchandising is the reason that retail sales grew 1.3 percent in October. “Broadly speaking, retailers could price products wherever they wanted to over the last two years and consumers would buy them,” said Mike Graziano, a senior analyst of consumer products at RSM US. “Now consumers are looking for deals like they do over the holiday, and consumers are taking advantage of that, and October was a clear example of that.”