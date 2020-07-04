Container Store closes all its stores to customers, goes to curbside pickup

Retail News

The Dallas Morning News

The Container Store chain has closed all of its remaining 93 stores across the U.S. to customers and switched to online ordering, with curbside pickup as a response. The retailer has said that it will be forced to furlough more store workers as a result of the change. “I am so grateful to every single employee in our company for the fortitude, determination and care that they continue to demonstrate as we make the difficult decisions to protect the long-term health of our company,” CEO Melissa Reiff said in the statement. “As the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, we are adjusting and making careful, thoughtful and compassionate decisions.”