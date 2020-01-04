Retail News

Coronavirus brings out the best and worst in employers

The Washington Post 03/31/2020

There’s no doubt that many companies have risen to the task of looking after their employees at a time when many businesses are either being overwhelmed by demand or coming to a halt because of changes brought about by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Others, however, are falling short, and that has led to a rise in complaints of bad employer behavior across a variety of industries. Many employees fear retribution if they speak out about what they see as unsafe working conditions.

