Coronavirus kills the nation’s largest pot party for this year

Fortune 04/20/2020

April 20 or 4/20, also known as weed day, is the official/unofficial day of celebrating all things marijuana. The annual event typically draws crowds of people who partake in the herb and its effects. With the coronavirus outbreak, revelers will have to do so in their homes or perhaps through virtual group celebrations.

