Coronavirus may push Neiman Marcus to file for bankruptcy

Retail News
Coronavirus may push Neiman Marcus to file for bankruptcyBloomberg 03/23/2020
Neiman Marcus was struggling with a $4.3 billion debt load before the coronavirus caused it to close its stores. Now, the luxury retailer is talking with lenders about a potential bankruptcy loan that would allow the company to continue to operate as it figures out a reorganization plan under bankruptcy protection.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!