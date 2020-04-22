Coronavirus plays havoc with experiential retail

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Retail stores known for their experiential concepts are struggling to find ways to translate the uniqueness of the in-store shopping experience to their websites in the face of store closures. They also are grappling with how they will operate their stores when they reopen. “What experiential looks like in a post-pandemic, germaphobic world is probably different than what it looked like before,” said Jason Goldberg, chief commerce strategy officer at Publicis Communications. “These new dynamics are going to change experiences and great designers are going to change the experiences.”