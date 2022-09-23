Costco not ready yet to up its membership rates

Retail News
Costco not ready yet to up its membership ratesMarketWatch 09/23/2022
Costco typically increases the rates it charges for its membership about once every five-and-a-half years. The chain, which posted gains in revenues and earnings for the last quarter isn’t ready to announce an increase. CFO Richard Galanti said, “We are confident in our ability to do so (raise rates). And at some point, we will. But it’s a question of when, not if.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!