Court dismisses antitrust suits against Amazon and book publishers

Reuters/MSN

A federal judge has dismissed two antitrust lawsuits brought against Amazon.com and five large book publishers that alleged that they engaged in price fixing of electronic and printed titles. The court found that the plaintiff in the case, Bookends & Beginnings, failed to provide evidence to support its charge of illegal behavior on the part of Amazon, Hachette Book Group, HarperCollins Publishers, Macmillan Publishing Group, Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster.