COVID-19 continues to put small retailers and restaurants at risk

AP News 10/15/2020

Small businesses, many without access to cash and credit, have been struggling mightily since the novel coronavirus outbreak forced them to adapt to new realities to survive. Independent retailers and restaurants are integral parts of the small business economy, which generates nearly 44 percent of all economic activity in the U.S., according to the Small Business Administration.

