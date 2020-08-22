COVID-19 messes with treasure hunts at Marshalls and T.J. Maxx

Retail News

Bloomberg/Yahoo Finance

TJX Cos, the parent company of Marshalls, T.J. Maxx and other discount retail chains, expects declines somewhere between 10 and 20 percent in the current quarter as the novel coronavirus virus continues to impact store operations and the willingness of consumers to shops its racks and shelves for deals. The company, which has eschewed digital sales, has been at a disadvantage reaching consumers who only have the option of shopping in its chain’s stores.