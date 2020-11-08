Craft brewing industry acknowledges it has a diversity problem

Retail News

USA Today

A study by the Brewers Association in 2018 found that 1.8 percent of all brewery positions were filled by Black people and only one percent of owners were Black. At the same time, the population in areas with breweries was about 12.2 percent Black. This summer, more than 1,000 breweries across the U.S. signed up to participate in the Black is Beautiful beer project, which seeks to raise awareness and funds for organizations that address inequality and racial injustice in society. There are 8,000 craft breweries in the U.S.