Curfews complicate buying groceries and medicine

Retail News
Curfews complicate buying groceries and medicineUSA Today 06/04/2020
Retailers have closed stores or cut back hours in areas where protests against police brutality and racial inequality have taken place. Some locations were vandalized by looters. “We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country,” Target said in a statement. “At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!