CVS and Walgreens to pay more than $10 billion to settle opioid lawsuits

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay more than $10 billion to settle a group of lawsuits brought against them by governments and Native American tribes for failing to take actions to curb the spread of opioids in communities across the U.S. CVS will pay $4.9 billion to states and municipalities and $130 million to tribes over the next 10 years beginning in 2023. Walgreens will pay $4.79 billion to states over 15 years and about $155 million to tribes. The pharmacy giants say that the settlement does not amount to an admission of guilt.