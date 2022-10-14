CVS cutting the price of private label period products by 25 percent

Retail News

USA Today

CVS Health said that it is reducing the cost of its owned brand tampons, menstrual pads, liners and cups by 25 percent. “Women have long faced systemic barriers on their path to better health — from access to affordability to stigma,” said Michelle Peluso, EVP and chief customer officer for CVS Health and co-president for CVS Pharmacy. “We hope our actions help break down barriers and close gaps, while also inspiring other companies to follow our lead.”