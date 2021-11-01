CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens look for new ways to drive growth

Retail News
CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens look for new ways to drive growthCNBC 01/11/2021
CVS and Walgreens are adding more healthcare services and Rite Aid is focused on wellness products as a means to attract customers to their stores and websites. CVS’s strategy has been to establish itself as a destination for people treating chronic diseases. Walgreens is opening hundreds of primary care clinics. Rite Aid has remodeled stores and focused on natural remedies for health and wellness.
