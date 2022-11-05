CVS, Walgreens and Walmart will pay for their roles in opioid crisis

Retail News
CVS, Walgreens and Walmart will pay for their roles in opioid crisisThe Associated Press/U.S. News & World Report 05/10/2022
A hearing today in a federal court in Cleveland will determine how much CVS, Walgreens and Walmart have to pay two counties in Ohio (Lake and Trumbull) for failing to take stronger action to help address the opioid crisis. Sixty-one million prescription painkillers were dispensed in Lake County, the equivalent of 265 pills for every resident. Around 80 million pills were dispensed in Trumbull, about 400 for every resident in the county.
