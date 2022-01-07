Cyber attack prevents Macmillan from shipping books to retailers

Retail News
Cyber attack prevents Macmillan from shipping books to retailersThe Wall Street Journal 06/30/2022
Macmillan said it was hit by a cyberattack that “involves the encryption of certain files” on its network. The publisher made the decision to take its systems offline to avoid being further compromised. The result is that the company is temporarily unable to ship books to its trading partners. James Daunt, Barnes & Noble CEO, said, “I don’t think there will be lost sales unless something cataclysmic has happened.”
