Retail News

Cyber attack prevents Macmillan from shipping books to retailers

The Wall Street Journal 06/30/2022

Macmillan said it was hit by a cyberattack that “involves the encryption of certain files” on its network. The publisher made the decision to take its systems offline to avoid being further compromised. The result is that the company is temporarily unable to ship books to its trading partners. James Daunt, Barnes & Noble CEO, said, “I don’t think there will be lost sales unless something cataclysmic has happened.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!