Cyber attack prevents Macmillan from shipping books to retailers

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Macmillan said it was hit by a cyberattack that “involves the encryption of certain files” on its network. The publisher made the decision to take its systems offline to avoid being further compromised. The result is that the company is temporarily unable to ship books to its trading partners. James Daunt, Barnes & Noble CEO, said, “I don’t think there will be lost sales unless something cataclysmic has happened.”